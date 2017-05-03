Cambodia ready to host World Economic Forum on ASEAN: minister
Cambodia is ready to host the World Economic Forum on ASEAN, which is scheduled from May 10 to May 12 in Phnom Penh, government officials said Wednesday. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun will be among the 620 participants attending the forum, said Cambodian Transport Minister Sun Chanthol.
