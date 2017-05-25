Cambodia PM repeats warning of war if opposition wins vote

FILE PHOTO:Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attends the funeral of Cambodia's late Deputy Prime Minister Sok An in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring/File Photo PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday reiterated a warning that war could break out in the Southeast Asian country if his ruling party loses local elections next month and a general election next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.