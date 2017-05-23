Cambodia lifts 6-year ban on maids working in Malaysia: Minister

Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Richard Riot at the launch of a guidebook for domestic helpers in Putrajaya on Thursday PUTRAJAYA: Cambodia has lifted its six-year ban on citizens going to Malaysia to work as maids, said Malaysia's Human Resources Minister Richard Riot on Thursday . Riot said the decision was reached ''on the spot'' during his meeting with his Cambodian counterpart in Phnom Penh recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.