Cambodia expects WEF on ASEAN to further promote regional development, stability

Read more: Xinhuanet

The World Economic Forum on ASEAN 2017, to be held in the Cambodian capital next week, will yield substantive outcomes to further promote sustainable development, peace, stability and prosperity in the ASEAN region. According to a Cambodian Foreign Ministry statement, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, representatives of heads of state/government and ministers from across Asia-Pacific region will take part in the May 10-12 forum.

