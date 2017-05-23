Cambodia deports over 1,000 illegal immigrants

Phnom Penh, May 24 Cambodia has deported 1,025 illegal foreigners, including 226 female, to their countries in 2017, an immigration official said on Wednesday. Major General Uk Heisela, chief of the investigation department of the General Department of Immigration, said the illegal immigrants with 35 nationalities had been expelled from the country during the January-May period after they lived and worked here without passports or valid visas.

