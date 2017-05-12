Cambodia celebrates royal ploughing c...

Cambodia celebrates royal ploughing ceremony in southeast province

Cambodia on Friday observed its ancient royal ploughing ceremony in southeastern Prey Veng province under the auspices of the nation's King Norodom Sihamoni. The ritual, broadcast live on the state's National Television of Cambodia, was to mark the annual start of farming season in the Southeast Asian country.

