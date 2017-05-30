Bokator venue puts martial art on stage in Temple Town

Master San Kim Sean is very exact with certain dates - like September 29, 1980, when he left Thailand's Khao-I-Dang refugee camp for America, or April 24, 2004, when the first L'Bokator congress since the rise of the Khmer Rouge was convened in Cambodia. He is less precise, however, about the schedule at his new Kun Bokator Restaurant Club in Siem Reap, which is the first commercial venue in Cambodia to regularly feature L'Bokator performances and fights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.