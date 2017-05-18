Back-street booze on 'Kabko Lane'

Driving down Sothearos Boulevard, if you catch a glimpse of a black painted basket wreathed in fairy lights with the words "Back Street Bar", take a turn down the alleyway for a casual drink sheltered from the dust and noise of the street. Kampong Cham native 29-year-old Keo Chenda, who goes by "Thida", opened the bar last month for a simple reason: "My feeling was just like that," she says.

