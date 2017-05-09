(B&R Forum) Cambodian PM to attend Be...

(B&R Forum) Cambodian PM to attend Belt and Road forum in China

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will attend the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held on May 14-15 in Beijing, the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

