As Asean turns 50, region's leaders m...

As Asean turns 50, region's leaders must prepare young generation for the future

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The China Post

If Asean is shaped by foresighted leaders, the selection of Tan Hooi Ling as co-chairwoman of the World Economic Forum on Asean 2017 is a telling example of the group's future. Topics on digital technology and youngsters dominated this year's WEF Asean meeting, which took place on May 11 and 12 with four Asean leaders - from the Philippines, Laos, Vietnam and host Cambodia - in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,509

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC