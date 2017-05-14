ABP graduates 142 students

H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani at the Academic Bridge Program's Graduation Ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center on Thursday. In the presence of H E Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Foundation , dedicated faculty and staff, proud parents and around 142 excited graduates celebrated the Academic Bridge Program's sixteenth Graduation Ceremony on Thursday at the Qatar National Convention Center .

