22 Cambodians arrested trying to sneak into Thailand

Rangers and immigration police on Tuesday rounded up 22 Cambodians who tried to sneak across the border into Thailand in Sa Kaew's Aranyaprathet district. The joint patrol spotted the Cambodians 11 men and 11 women climbing over a concrete wall at a car park next to the Klong Luek canal that borders the two countries.

Chicago, IL

