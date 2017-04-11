VN, Cambodia premiers open cross-bord...

VN, Cambodia premiers open cross-border bridge

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Chrey Thom Bridge connecting the southern province of An Giang in Vietnam and Cambodia's Kandal Province was inaugurated on Monday. The inauguration, which took place in Kandal, was attended by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Cambodian counterpart, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, along with tens of thousands of residents along the shared border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC