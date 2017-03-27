Vietjet Air Launches Hanoi-Siem Reap Air Route
Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air's first flight on the Hanoi - Siem Reap air route was launched on Thursday, connecting two famous tourism destinations of Vietnam and Cambodia, Vietnam News Agency reported. According to Vietjet, the airline operates one daily return flight on the route with a flight time of 1 hour and 45 minutes.
