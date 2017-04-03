Vicki's mission to give people hearin...

Vicki's mission to give people hearing aids in Cambodia

Vicki Skeels, MD of the Hearing Care Centre, which runs sessions at the Old Road Clinic, in Frinton, recently travelled more than 6,000 miles to Cambodia on holiday. When she arrived, she delivered a pack of used hearing aids, donated by her clients to All Ears Cambodia, which is a hearing clinic based in Phnom Penh.

