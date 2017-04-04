U.S. Navy Aid Unit Told to Leave Camb...

U.S. Navy Aid Unit Told to Leave Cambodia

A U.S. Navy aid unit has been told to leave Cambodia, the U.S. embassy said, in a new sign of the Southeast Asian country loosening links with Washington as it strengthens ties with Beijing. The departure of the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion - known as the Seabees - meant the cancellation of 20 planned projects, including at schools and hospitals, the embassy said on its Facebook page on Monday.

