Two dead, 4 injured in steam boiler explosion at Cambodia factory

Two people were killed and four others injured after a steam generator at a garment factory exploded on Saturday in southwestern Phnom Penh, a local police officer said. Hem Pheary, deputy police chief of Stung Meanchey commune, said the incident occurred at 11:50 a.m. local time when the workers took a lunch break.

Chicago, IL

