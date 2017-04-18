Trial delayed to check story

Alleged drug mules Okafor Iffeanyi Anthony and Adibe Paschal are escorted out of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court after their hearing yesterday. Two Nigerians alleged to be part of a conspiracy to smuggle a kilogram of cocaine in one of the men's stomachs have had their hearing postponed to seek evidence on whether they knew each other or had accidentally met at the airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.