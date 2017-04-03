The building blocks of a national gallery

Amid the row upon row of ancient artefacts crafted from bronze, stone and wood on display at the National Museum, a new exhibition provides a stark contrast to the country's traditional art history. reBIRTH reVITALISE reGENERATION puts the work of some of the country's best known contemporary artists on display in a collection that is at times distinctly modern in style, while often containing elements of traditional Khmer art.

