The Best New Restaurants to Try Now
Nyum Bai Emeryville Kuy teav , a breakfast staple in Cambodia, makes a welcome addition to the lunch and dinner options at the Emeryville Public Market, where Nite Yun turns out vibrant iterations of the flat rice noodle soup. The best is the kuy teav Phnom Penh, its base a tart but hearty balance of pork and shrimp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC