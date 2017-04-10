The Best New Restaurants to Try Now

Nyum Bai Emeryville Kuy teav , a breakfast staple in Cambodia, makes a welcome addition to the lunch and dinner options at the Emeryville Public Market, where Nite Yun turns out vibrant iterations of the flat rice noodle soup. The best is the kuy teav Phnom Penh, its base a tart but hearty balance of pork and shrimp.

