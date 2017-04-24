Sokhonn raises issue of returnees with US official

Deputy Assistant to the US Secretary of State Patrick Murphy and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sakhonn attend a meeting yesterday at the Foreign Ministry in Phnom Penh. With tensions between the US and Cambodia running high in recent months, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn met with a visiting US State Department official yesterday, taking the opportunity to once again request a reworking of a controversial repatriation agreement that has seen America to deport hundreds of Cambodians back to the Kingdom.

