Sihanoukville port prepares for public listing

Sihanoukville Autonomous Port launched a book building process on Tuesday to determine the share price for an initial public offering ahead of listing on the Cambodia Securities Exchange late next month. Once listed, PAS will be the fifth company on the CSX bourse, joining Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone Plc, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port, Grand Twins International Plc, and the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority.

