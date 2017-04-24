Sihanoukville port prepares for public listing
Sihanoukville Autonomous Port launched a book building process on Tuesday to determine the share price for an initial public offering ahead of listing on the Cambodia Securities Exchange late next month. Once listed, PAS will be the fifth company on the CSX bourse, joining Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone Plc, Phnom Penh Autonomous Port, Grand Twins International Plc, and the Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC