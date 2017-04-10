Sex abuse case shows holes in enforcement

On the heels of the arrest of a known US sex offender who allegedly molested 11 Cambodian boys since 2010, experts yesterday were quick to blame shortcomings in law enforcement as the root of the Kingdom's continued status as a child-sex tourism destination. Cambodian-American Tan Saravuth, 47 - arrested on Friday after one of the victims came forward - had been charged in the state of Oregon with multiple sexual offences, information available to anyone with an internet connection.

