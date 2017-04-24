Senior Chinese official to visit Camb...

Senior Chinese official to visit Cambodia

31 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi will visit Cambodia on Thursday and Friday and co-chair the fourth meeting of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Nam Hong. Yang will also meet Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Sen, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here Monday.

Chicago, IL

