Prince Central Plaza completes construction

Recently, Neak Ouknha Chen Zhi, board director of Prince Real Estate Group, accompanied by Mr. Qiu Guo Xing, Vice President of Board Executive of engineering ,and team contractor representatives made an eight-day visit to the construction site to supervise projects such as Prince Plaza Center, Modern Plaza , Prince Club Project, Prince Time Hotel, and Koh Takev in Sihanoukville province. During the visit, Chen also attended a donation program organized by the Charitable Foundation Princess Real Estate in Sihanoukville and donated some equipment to more than 1,000 families in need, totaling UD$24,200.

