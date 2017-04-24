Press freedom declines: RSF report

Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks at a press dinner organised for local journalists at the Sokha Hotel on Phnom Penh's Chroy Changvar peninsula in January this year. FACEBOOK Cambodia's press freedom ranking has fallen four spots compared to last year, to 132 out of 180 countries, according to Reporters Without Borders' latest World Press Freedom Index.

