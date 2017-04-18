Post your comment

Four contemporary artists at Jim Thompson Art Center have produced works that delve into the relentless change experienced throughout Southeast Asia What do four contemporary artists from three other Southeast Asian countries have that could resonate in a country like Thailand? From aesthetics, to spiritual beliefs, to societal struggles, Jim Thompson Art Center's latest group exhibition, "People, Money, Ghosts ", depicts the continual change that the region is going through, and shows that we and our neighbouring countries aren't so different after all.

