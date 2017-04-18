Post your comment

Post your comment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Bangkok Post

Four contemporary artists at Jim Thompson Art Center have produced works that delve into the relentless change experienced throughout Southeast Asia What do four contemporary artists from three other Southeast Asian countries have that could resonate in a country like Thailand? From aesthetics, to spiritual beliefs, to societal struggles, Jim Thompson Art Center's latest group exhibition, "People, Money, Ghosts ", depicts the continual change that the region is going through, and shows that we and our neighbouring countries aren't so different after all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC