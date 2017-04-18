Plugging in the classical chapey

During the week, 36-year-old Long Borarith throws on a suit and heads to his day job at the National Bank of Cambodia. On the weekends, though, he can be found in a dusty workshop near the CTN TV station, where he devotes his time to his passion - turning the chapey , Cambodia's traditional two-stringed long-neck guitar, up to 11. Interested in learning how to play the instrument, Borarith ordered his first chapey several years ago, but immediately noticed problems in the production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.