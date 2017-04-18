Plugging in the classical chapey
During the week, 36-year-old Long Borarith throws on a suit and heads to his day job at the National Bank of Cambodia. On the weekends, though, he can be found in a dusty workshop near the CTN TV station, where he devotes his time to his passion - turning the chapey , Cambodia's traditional two-stringed long-neck guitar, up to 11. Interested in learning how to play the instrument, Borarith ordered his first chapey several years ago, but immediately noticed problems in the production.
