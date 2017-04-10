photoA day in photos

Wednesday

BMA officials move Phra Buddha Sihing to the City Hall public square, Lan Kon Muang, on Wednesday. The highly venerated statue is normally at the Buddhaisawan Chapel in the National Museum and annually is outside for public blessing during the Songkran festival.

Chicago, IL

