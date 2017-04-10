Passover Seder in Cambodia: Key Bisca...

Passover Seder in Cambodia: Key Biscayner helps bring tradition to Jewish community

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Islander News

Cambodia might not be the first place you'd think of to attend a Passover Seder, but thanks to a young Key Biscayne resident and his fellow volunteers, the tradition is coming to life for the Southeast Asian nation's diverse Jewish population. Avremel Caroline, a Key resident and the oldest son of Rabbi Yoel Caroline from the Chabad Key Biscayne, is spending Passover in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, volunteering to organize public Seders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Islander News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,184 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC