Passover Seder in Cambodia: Key Biscayner helps bring tradition to Jewish community

Cambodia might not be the first place you'd think of to attend a Passover Seder, but thanks to a young Key Biscayne resident and his fellow volunteers, the tradition is coming to life for the Southeast Asian nation's diverse Jewish population. Avremel Caroline, a Key resident and the oldest son of Rabbi Yoel Caroline from the Chabad Key Biscayne, is spending Passover in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, volunteering to organize public Seders.

