New campaign to educate Cambodians about June elections

The National Election Committee on Friday launched a radio campaign to educate Cambodians about upcoming commune elections and to counter misinformation about the June 4 poll. According to an NEC announcement on Friday, the campaign will last through June 6, and will also broadcast initial election returns.

Chicago, IL

