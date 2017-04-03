New campaign to educate Cambodians about June elections
The National Election Committee on Friday launched a radio campaign to educate Cambodians about upcoming commune elections and to counter misinformation about the June 4 poll. According to an NEC announcement on Friday, the campaign will last through June 6, and will also broadcast initial election returns.
