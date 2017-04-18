NEC shrugs off database hack

NEC shrugs off database hack

20 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

NEC member Rong Chhun speaks to the press about candidate lists for the upcoming commune elections yesterday in Phnom Penh. Officials and foreign donors yesterday sought to play down concerns over the security of the National Election Committee's voter list, after anonymous leaker "Thleay" released a video appearing to show manipulation of the database and the NEC confirmed it had been hacked.

Chicago, IL

