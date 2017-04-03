Navy told 'defend national unity'

Deputy Commander in Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Kun Kim speaks at an event last month in Sihanoukville. Facebook The Cambodian navy must be ready to fight attempts to topple the Kingdom's government, a top official said recently, in remarks that coincide with the announcement that a United States Navy battalion performing development work has been booted from the country despite having more than $800,000 of projects in the pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.