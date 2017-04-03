Minister Kheng pleased CNRP drops its...

Minister Kheng pleased CNRP drops its slogan

Pnompenh Post

The Cambodia National Rescue Party's decision to remove a controversial slogan from its platform was met with approval from Interior Minister Sar Kheng, though a decision on the legitimacy of its leadership remained to be made, a ministry official said yesterday. Ministry spokesman Khieu Sopheak said the opposition's decision to remove the phrase - "Replace commune chiefs who serve the party with commune chiefs who serve the people" - as the title of its political platform for the upcoming commune elections had pleased Sar Kheng.

Chicago, IL

