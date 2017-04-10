Minister asks for help in drug fight
"In the future, the government wants to create rehab centres for the nation that can treat more than 2,000 drug users. So we really need any support from the private sector," Kheng told a meeting with leading businesspeople in Phnom Penh on Friday.
