MFIs predict lower earnings

21 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

With the interest rate cap of 18 percent in full force for all new and restructured microfinance loans after the National Bank of Cambodia issued a populist measure to curb high interest rates, microfinance institutions are starting to give predictions for lower profits this year as the new lending reality takes hold.

Chicago, IL

