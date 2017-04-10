MFIs predict lower earnings
With the interest rate cap of 18 percent in full force for all new and restructured microfinance loans after the National Bank of Cambodia issued a populist measure to curb high interest rates, microfinance institutions are starting to give predictions for lower profits this year as the new lending reality takes hold.
