Logging ban flouted as Vietnamese loggers strip protected forests in Ratanakkiri

13 hrs ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

A truck transports timber to Vietnam from the Lumphat Wildlife Sanctuary in Ratanakkiri province in January this year. Photo supplied Illegal logging on a vast scale by Vietnamese loggers has stripped huge areas of protected forests in recent months, with fresh piles of felled timber and rutted logging routes in Ratanakkiri province flatly contradicting the government assurances the trade is over.

