Lightning strikes kill two in separate cases

One man in Ratanakkiri province and a teenage boy in Svay Rieng province were killed on Sunday in lightning strikes, police said yesterday. Meas Try, Kampong Ro district deputy police chief in charge of inspection, identified one of the victims as Pov Sam Ol, 55, from Trapeing Smach village in Svay Rieng's Kampong Ro district.

Chicago, IL

