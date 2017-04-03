Kem Sokha sets out on NZ, Oz fundrais...

Kem Sokha sets out on NZ, Oz fundraising tour

Opposition leader Kem Sokha arrives at Phnom Penh International Airport yesterday ahead of a trip to New Zealand and Australia, where he intends to meet with government officials, lawmakers and supporters. Photo Facebook CNRP president Kem Sokha embarked on a two-week tour of Australia and New Zealand yesterday in an effort to rally financial and moral support among the Cambodian diaspora.

Chicago, IL

