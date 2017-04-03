Japanese tourists flock to long-disputed Cambodian border temple

The ancient cliff-top temple that Cambodia and Thailand have fought over for more than a century has proved to be an unlikely hit with Japanese tourists. Of the 23,823 foreign tourists who visited the Unesco World Heritage site in 2016, 8,306 were Japanese, according to Cambodia's state-run Preah Vihear Authority, which runs the off-the-beaten-track temple complex.

