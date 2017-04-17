Japan reaches out

13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Many factors contributing to increased interest in Southeast Asia, but uncertainty about future of trade pacts lingers. By Pathom Sangwongwanich With ample liquidity supplied by its central bank and facing an anaemic economy back home, many Japanese companies do not have to look any farther west than Southeast Asia to ply their trade and expand their business empires.

