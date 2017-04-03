Iodine-Deficiency Once Again a Cambodian Public Health Issue
By 2010, a program to iodize salt meant health problems associated with iodine-deficiency in Cambodia were largely a thing of the past. But when iodine prices tripled after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, many salt producers in Cambodia stopped buying the additive and the authorities failed to enforce the law.
