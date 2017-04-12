Investment in Cambodia's construction dips in Q1

Investment in Cambodia's construction sector saw a 22-percent decline in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period in 2016, the Khmer Times reported on Wednesday, citing government figures. According to a report from the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, construction investment from January to March this year stood at 1.28 billion U.S. dollars, a 22-percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

