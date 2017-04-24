Inequalities between rich and poor temper broad success of immunization - " UNICEF

A health worker prepares to administer a vaccine to a child at a mobile vaccination unit, in Svay Pak village, an urban poor community in Rossey Keo district, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: UNICEF/Llaurado 26 April 2017 – Even though billions of doses of vaccines for children across 100 countries around the world were supplied in 2016, millions of children - especially those in conflict zones - still miss out on life-saving inoculations, the United Nations Children's Fund has warned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.