IBK seeks to acquire an Indonesian bank:...

The Industrial Bank of Korea is seeking an M&A opportunity to acquire an Indonesian bank, as part of its long-term strategy to become a bigger financial player in Asia, the head of IBK said Thursday. "Indonesia is the only country where IBK does not have a branch among countries that more than 1,000 South Korean companies have made inroads.

