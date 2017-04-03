Hun Sen Boulevard opens to traffic

Prime Minister Hun Sen cuts the ribbon to celebrate the opening of Hun Sen Boulevard, assisted by ING Holdings' Chairman Lok Oknha Ing Bun Hoaw. Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen officially opened the eponymous Hun Sen Boulevard in southern Phnom Penh yesterday, marking an important next step in the development of the capital's transport infrastructure.

