Hong Kong seeks Cambodian workers

Labour Minister Ith Sam Heng poses for a photograph with Hong Kong's Labour and Welfare Secretary Stephen Sui yesterday after agreeing to start a pilot project to send Cambodian workers to Hong Kong. FRESH NEWS Cambodia and Hong Kong yesterday agreed to start a five-year pilot program to send domestic workers to Hong Kong "very soon", though experts urged caution, noting that migrant domestic workers in Hong Kong have faced a "slew of abuses".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.