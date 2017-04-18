Gorgeous bamboo gridshell combines Ca...

Gorgeous bamboo gridshell combines Cambodian design with mathematical forms

Mathematics is beautiful, a truth not lost on architects. Luca Poian Forms designed a gorgeous bamboo pavilion that draws inspiration from the Enneper minimal surface for its striking appearance.

Chicago, IL

