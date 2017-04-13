Global community celebrates Buddha's ...

Global community celebrates Buddha's birth

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Tens of thousands of visitors traveled to Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture, to commemorate the birth of Buddha on April 8. The date was designated as the International Buddhist Day by supreme Buddhist leaders from 41 countries on five continents who gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit in December 2014 at the temple to celebrate across the world. The organizer, Buddhist Summit, the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, said about 136,000 people attended the ceremony at the Hyogo temple between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors included those from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, South Korea, the U.S., Switzerland and Italy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC