Global community celebrates Buddha's birth
Tens of thousands of visitors traveled to Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture, to commemorate the birth of Buddha on April 8. The date was designated as the International Buddhist Day by supreme Buddhist leaders from 41 countries on five continents who gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit in December 2014 at the temple to celebrate across the world. The organizer, Buddhist Summit, the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, said about 136,000 people attended the ceremony at the Hyogo temple between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors included those from Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, South Korea, the U.S., Switzerland and Italy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC