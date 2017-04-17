From the classroom into the world

From the classroom into the world

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Stanford

While Stanford students gain a theoretical understanding of international justice from coursework, through internships with Stanford's Handa Center they learn firsthand how those theories can be applied on the ground. Through their work monitoring trials in the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia and supporting the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia, Stanford students Alina Utrata, Olina Chau and Quito Tsui helped achieve the mission and preserve the legacy of the ECCC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,369,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC