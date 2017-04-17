From the classroom into the world

While Stanford students gain a theoretical understanding of international justice from coursework, through internships with Stanford's Handa Center they learn firsthand how those theories can be applied on the ground. Through their work monitoring trials in the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia and supporting the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Cambodia, Stanford students Alina Utrata, Olina Chau and Quito Tsui helped achieve the mission and preserve the legacy of the ECCC.

